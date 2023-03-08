Russian War Crime: Zelenskyy Vows To 'find The Murderers' Of Ukrainian Soldier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to “find the murderers” involved in the execution of a Ukrainian soldier on March 7, in his nightly address video. This promise by Zelenskyy comes after a video surfaced where a Ukrainian soldier has been executed by Russia's troops. Ukrainian officials have strongly condemned it and called it as a war crime. According to multiple media reports, in the video, an unarmed troop allegedly in Russian captivity wearing Ukrainian combat fatigues and smoking a cigarette has been seen, in more of a fighting position. In the very next moment, the man is seen pulling out his cigarette from his mouth, blowing out the smoke, and saying, “Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine),” before he got mercilessly executed by the fighters off camera firing several shots at him.

Russian troops executed Ukrainian soldier

The Ukrainian Army’s 30th Mechanized Brigade said that the Ukrainian soldier, Tymofii Mykolayovych Shadura, has been a part of the contingent and had been missing since February 3 after fighting near the eastern city of Bakhmut intensified. “Currently, the body of our serviceman is on the temporarily occupied territory. The final confirmation of his identity will be established after the body is returned and the relevant examinations are conducted,” said the brigade, reported CNN.

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials condemn Russia's war crimes

Ukraine's leader Zelenskyy has denounced the video and said it shows “how the occupiers brutally killed a warrior”. “Today, a video has been released showing how the occupiers brutally killed a warrior who bravely said to their faces: ‘Glory to Ukraine,’” said Zelenskyy in his nightly address on Monday. “I want us all to respond to his words in unity: ‘Glory to the hero. Glory to heroes. Glory to Ukraine.’” “We will find the murderers,” he added.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba has also voiced against the war crimes orchestrated by Russian troops. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: " Horrific video of an unarmed Ukrainian POW executed by Russian forces merely for saying "Glory to Ukraine". Another proof this war is genocidal. It is imperative that @KarimKhanQC launches an immediate ICC investigation into this heinous war crime. Perpetrators must face justice."

However, there has been no information about who the executed soldier is, where he was shot, and who shot him. Although, the Russian Defence Ministery has denied accusations that its soldiers who have committed war crimes during its invasion, despite evidence to the contrary, as per media reports. Further, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, described the footage as “a manifestation of rascality and ignobility.” Whereas, Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, also called the incident a “war crime".

