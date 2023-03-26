Colonel Sergey Zybinsky, spokesperson for the Russian West group of forces has remarked that five Ukrainian sabotage and surveillance entities were eliminated in the Kupyansk region. While speaking to TASS, Colonel Zybinsky said, "during the day, in the Kupyansk area, the West group of troops detected and destroyed five enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups from the 14th and 92nd separate mechanised brigades."

Zybinsky claims that in the course of the counter-battery battle, the West group's artillery also eliminated two Polish Krab self-propelled artillery systems in the vicinity of Petropavlovka and Revucheye, a D-20 howitzer in Prilipko, and an adversary mortar crew in the vicinity of Olshana.

What are sabotage groups?

The Ukranian sabotage groups are entities that reside in Ukrainian territory and some rear areas of Russia. They are involved in assisations, kidnappings or other activities in areas of Russia. The Observer reports that the activities of these groups include importing explosives, kidnapping senior Kremlin officials, destroying vital military infrastructure, and shooting down hostile aircraft in Russia.

Previously, According to Nikolay Samusev, the mayor of Novy Ropsk village, two Ukrainian sabotage and surveillance units attacked two dwellings inside the Bryansk District in early March, TASS reported.

He claimed that the first sabotage team in the village of Sushany "just shot and scared people," recorded a film, and then "quickly left the site." Samusev said that there were no casualties in the village and that just one civilian suffered minor injuries. "They shelled, probably from a grenade launcher, a residential house, which was completely destroyed," Samusev added.

Carried out "actions to destroy the armed Ukrainian nationalists," says Russian Federal Security Agency

"Yesterday morning, we were informed that a [Ukrainian] sabotage and reconnaissance group had entered Lubechane. We heard shooting at about 8 o'clock, but nobody could understand what it was. Later, we received information from Sushany that armed individuals with yellow armbands were also there. These were different groups. We notified the border guards, and then it was out of our hands," the official said.

The Russian Federal Security Agency said that it carried out "actions to destroy the armed Ukrainian nationalists who violated the state border" alongside the Russian Defense Ministry. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, condemned the incident and postponed a trip to Pyatigorsk.