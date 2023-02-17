Russians In Blagoveshchensk Pour Cold Water On Themselves To Support Moscow In War | WATCH

Hundreds of people in the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk gathered to showcase their support to the Russian forces in the Russia-Ukraine war, in a very peculiar way. The people gathered at the Russian event, decided to pour cold water on themselves as a way to commemorate Moscow’s attempted invasion of Ukraine. On February 24, the turbulent Russia-Ukraine war will complete its one year. The war, which has intensified to a great extent is still far from over since both countries are reluctant to sit at the negotiation table to deal with the issue.

The event took place on Thursday, in the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk, the administrative centre of the Amur oblast, located at the confluence of the Amur and Zeya rivers. The Russian city is also known for its spine-chilling temperatures. The video of the whole ordeal was shared online. “#Hundreds of #people in the #Russian city of #Blagoveshchensk gathered to show their #support #Russia for #SMO in #Ukraine for their #future!, by "pouring cold water on themselves". #UkraineRussiaWar!” one Twitter user wrote sharing the video of the peculiar incident. Later this month, the catastrophic war will complete its one year. Reports are also emerging that Russia is planning to launch fresh strings of attacks on Kyiv, to commemorate the devastating milestone.

Hundreds pour cold water on themselves to deal with the spine-chilling winters

According to the videos that are being circulated online, the event can be seen getting conducted on a very large scale. People can be seen waving the Russian flags and several Russian singers performed songs to entertain and motivate the gathering. The announcer then greeted the gathering, and the participants started coming out in bathing suits to perform the Jaw-dropping or what can be called “jaw-locking” challenge.

“Today with this event we are ready to show how strong the Russian people are in spirit. We are not scared of the wind, sub-zero temperatures or cold water,” the announcer said at the event. “Today we’re supporting the boys who are carrying out heroic acts in the name of our fatherland. Today, they are fighting for a bright future for us. Many people are helping those involved in special military operations (the Russia-Ukraine war). But today we are supporting them with our heroic act, by pouring cold water on ourselves and we’ll show how invincible the Russian people are and how strong we are!” she added.