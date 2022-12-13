Russians Locked Up And Beaten For Refusing To Fight In Ukraine As War Rages On: Report

Russia is locking up its own soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine and even subjecting them to physical harm, said a report by BBC. Russian soldiers and their families also described lack of preparedness and even a plan on Moscow's side. Soldiers are reportedly being ordered to march on with little information about their objectives, the report further claimed.

Citing two Russian soldiers, the report said that one of them "refused to lead his men to certain death". A soldier told the BBC that when the Ukraine invasion began, he refused to fight in light of poor support to frontline troops. For his stand, he and other soldiers were locked up. "You've got relatives there. Just refuse," Sergei (name changed) recalls telling Stas, who was already an army officer. "But he said he was going. He believed it was right. I told him that he was a zombie. And that, unfortunately, life would prove that." Sergei and Stas are not the real names of this father and son, BBC reported. "So off he went to Ukraine. Then I started getting messages from him asking what would happen if he refused to fight." Stas told his father about one particular battle. "He said the [Russian] soldiers had been given no cover; there was no intelligence gathering; no preparation. They'd been ordered to advance, but no one knew what lay ahead.”

Consequences of refusing to fight

"But refusing to fight was a difficult decision for him to take. I told him: 'Better to take it. This is not our war. It's not a war of liberation.' He said he would put his refusal in writing. He and several others who'd decided to refuse had their guns taken off them and were put under armed guard." Sergei made several trips to the front line to try to secure his son's release. He bombarded military officials, prosecutors and investigators with appeals for help, reported BBC. Eventually his efforts paid off. Stas was sent back to Russia. He revealed to his father what had happened to him in detention: how a "different group" of Russian soldiers had tried to force him to fight.

"They beat him and then they took him outside as if they were going to shoot him. They made him lie on the ground and told him to count to ten. He refused. So, they beat him over the head several times with a pistol. He told me his face was covered in blood. Then they took him into a room and told him: 'You're coming with us, otherwise we'll kill you.' But then someone said they'd take my son to work in the storeroom," BBC reported. "We do not have any problems with soldiers leaving combat positions," the Sergei continued. "In a situation when there is shelling or bombs falling, all normal people cannot help but react to it, even on the physiological level. But after a certain adaptation period, our men fight brilliantly."

