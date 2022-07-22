Russians Moved Military Equipment, Weopons Inside Zaporizhzhya NPP: Ukraine

Russian troops have moved military equipment, explosives and weapons to the inside of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power plant. In a Telegram post, Ukraine’s nuclear energy generation company Energoatom informed that Putin's troops have shifted equipment explosives and arms to power Unit No 1. Just a few days ago, it had reported that 'the invaders' had taken passes from employees of the nuclear plant, which is located in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. None of the soldiers wore protective clothes and as they marched through the plant, they violated several nuclear safety rules.

“The Russian military brought at least 14 pieces of heavy military equipment with ammunition, weapons and explosives to the engine room of power unit No. 1 at the Zaporizhia NPP," Energoatom wrote.

Furthermore, it said that the entire arsenal of the heavy equipment was currently located very close to the plant’s equipment that ensuring the operation of the turbo generator. They also warned that the arms were "located very close to the main oil tank, which contains flammable oil that cools the steam turbine. "There is also explosive hydrogen, which is used to cool the generator," the post said.

Last week, the head of Zaporizhzhia’s pro-Russian military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky, said that a referendum on the region's accession to Russia will take place in early autumn this year. He said that all "organizational mechanisms" are being prepared for the process, according to TASS. Balitsky said that he has received a number of requests from labour forces, trade union organisations, and activists to decide on the status of Zaporizhzhia at the earliest. He further underscored that the people want Zaporizhzhia to become a territorial identity within Russia.

Russia has used 60% of its missiles

Meanwhile in the latest development, Ukrainian Military Intelligence said that Russia has used up to 60 per cent of the high-precision weapons stockpile since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sharing the data on Telegram, the intelligence report of the Ukrainian military said that Russia has mostly used its ballistic missiles. According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, Russia has most often used Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kh-555 cruise missiles and also the Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems for attacking Ukrainian territory. He added, "Around 55 to 60 per cent of Russia's pre-war stocks have been used to date."

(Image: AP /Efrem Lukatsky)