Russians Seem To Continue With Their Normal Lives Amidst Brutal War Against Ukraine

During the annual flower festival in Moscow's Red Square, people walk past flowers. Six months after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, there is little evidence of the conflict on the streets of Moscow.
People pose for photos in front of a sculpture of Mikhail Kalashnikov, creator of the Kalashnikov assault rifle, in St. Petersburg's Artillery Museum.
Russian paratroopers demonstrate their skills in front of the Spasskaya Tower in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, as part of Paratroopers Day celebrations.
Children cool off in the water of the Neglinnaya river near the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia, at the end of a hot day.
Russian Orthodox Church priests walk to Kremlin's Assumption Cathedral for religious service commemorating 1,034th anniversary of Prince Vladimir, the leader of Kyivan Rus, converting to Christianity.
Models show off a collection by Russian designer Alena Akhmadullina in Moscow during Fashion Week at Zaryadye Park near Red Square, with a Stalin-style skyscraper in the background.
Visitors place their orders at a newly opened fast food restaurant in a former McDonald's location on Moscow's Bolshaya Bronnaya Street.
A billboard depicting a Russian soldier and the words "Glory to Russia's Heroes" is reflected in a shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Russia.
A woman and her child walk through the Artillery Museum in St. Petersburg wearing t-shirts with the letter Z, which has become a symbol of the Russian military.