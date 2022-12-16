Russians Will Mobilize 200,000 Soldiers For Another Attempt To Attack Kyiv: UA Mil Chief

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, on Thursday, Dec 15 warned that Russians are preparing to mobilize another 200,000 new soldiers; and that he has no doubt "they will attack the city of Kyiv again." Russia may be planning to launch new offensive on Ukraine “as soon as January, but more likely in the spring,” Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, told the Economist in an interview. He cited the history, referring to two Chechen wars that Russia fought, stating that it was the same. Even though the Russians may not be as well equipped, "but they still present a problem for us," said Ukraine's military chief.

"Russian mobilization has worked. It is not true that their problems are so dire that these people will not fight. They will. A tsar tells them to go to war, and they go to war," Zaluzhnyi noted.

Invading Russian troops will make the second attempt to push the Ukrainian forces and take Kyiv, he revealed. Zaluzhnyi warned that the Russian military can launch a major offensive from the eastern Donbass region, from the south, or from Belarus in the north of Ukraine. He added that while Ukraine’s Armed Forces have enough soldiers to counterattack, they need more weapons such as 300 tanks, about 700 infantry fighting vehicles, and 500 howitzers. Commander-in-chief of Ukraine's military continued to add, that Russia has a reserve of 1.2-1.5 million and there's an indication of a fierce resumption of the battle in January.

“The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv,” Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said in the interview.

Russia 'can be fought, but more weapons needed:' Commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Russia “can be fought," the chief of Ukraine's armed forces said, adding that there is urgency, as they need to be pushed out of Ukraine "today, here and now." Ukraine needs more resources such as military equipment to be able to fight Russia, he noted. he stressed that Ukraine aims to liberate all territories occupied by Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion order by Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24.

Furthermore, according to Zaluzhnyi the war for the Ukrainian military began in 2014. "For me personally in July 2014. And I had no idea what war really was in 2014," he went on to add during the interview. The Economist reports that General Zaluzhnyi held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces, warning them about the situation several months ahead. He told Zelesnkyy that Russia may be accumulating new resources from Urals, the same as during World War II.