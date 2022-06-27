Russia's Aggravated Missile Attacks On Ukraine Likely 'direct Response' To G7 Summit: ISW

Russia's incessant missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on the 123rd day of the war is likely a "direct response" to the crucial Group of Seven (G7) summit, claimed the Institute for Study of War (ISW). Its latest critical assessment indicated that the rampant air raids that led to massive destruction in a residential structure in the Schevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv on June 26, were "likely to coincide with the ongoing summit of G7 leaders" in Bavaria, Germany.

Notably, it was the first such major strike on Kyiv since late April and is likely a direct response to Western leaders discussing aid to Ukraine at the ongoing G7 summit, ISW noted. The intensity and nature of the attack replicated previous strikes carried out on April 29 during UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Kyiv.

The report cited Ukrainian government sources, saying that Russia's troops targeted infrastructure in the Shevchenkivskyi district using X101 missiles fired from Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers over the Caspian Sea. The analysts also noted the Russian attack was an attempt to “show off” their capabilities. "Open-source Twitter account GeoConfirmed stated that the strikes targeted the general vicinity of the Artem State Joint-Stock Holding Company, a manufacturer of air-to-air missiles, automated air-guided missile training and maintenance systems, anti-tank guided missiles, and aircraft equipment."

At least one person was reported dead in the air raids carried out by the Russian troops. Six others were injured, including a Russian woman and a seven-year-old girl residing in the building, a former presidential spokesperson of Ukraine informed via Twitter post. Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko, in a Telegram post, said that rescue operations are still underway as people are believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Russian troops fire missiles from 'maximum range'

The ISW report, citing GeoConfirmed, noted that Russian forces likely fired the missiles from the maximum possible range, which would have interfered with GPS and radar correlation and resulted in the strike hitting civilian infrastructure, and further hypothesized some of the missiles may have been fired from Russian-occupied southern Ukraine. The invading troops presumably targeted the Artem Plant as a means of posturing against Western military aid to Ukraine during the G7 summit and inflicted additional secondary damage to residential infrastructure. Reported of continued attacks against the southern outskirts of Lysychansk and consolidated control of Severodonetsk and surrounding settlements also emerged on Sunday.

