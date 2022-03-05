Russia's Aggression Against Ukraine: Scenes Of Despair, Resolve In Ukraine's Mariupol City

Quick links:
A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during the Russian shelling, at a city hospital in Mariupol, which is located in eastern Ukraine.
Doctors perform CPR on a girl at the city hospital of Mariupol, who was injured during the shelling by Russian troops in a residential area of the city.
The lifeless body of a girl killed during the Russian attacks in a residential area, lies on a medical cart at the city hospital.
Serhii, the father of teenager Iliya, cries on his son's lifeless body lying on a medical cart at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in the city.
The lifeless body of teenager Iliya, who was fatally wounded by the Russian shelling, lies on a stretcher at a now-medical ward in the city.
Ukrainians take shelter inside a building in Mariupol as street fighting broke out in Ukraine's south-eastern city.
Ukraine's citizens lie on the floor at an improvised bomb shelter in a sports center in the city. According to AP, the sports centre can accommodate up to 2,000 people.
Healthcare workers show a newborn baby to a woman who gave birth in a maternity hospital, which is now converted into a medical ward in the city.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates