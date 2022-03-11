'Russia's Aggression In Ukraine Is Turning Point Of Our History', Decries French President

As Moscow's continuing aggression in Ukraine intensified on the 16th day of the war, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday informed that Paris is willing to impose more stringent economic sanctions on Russia and that their predominant concern is to initiate peace with a ceasefire. Macron added that before the summit in June, they will look into supporting civilians with gas and lower their reliance on Russia for the same. He further voiced concerns over the fear of invasion from China in near future.

Emmanuel Macron said, "Russia's aggression against Ukraine is a turning point of our history. For the past weeks, we stood in solidarity. Diplomatic work is done to isolate Russia and we are also working together to deliver weapons. Many neutral countries have come up in support and have taken a stand for Ukraine. We have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia and we are willing to impose more sanctions. We are looking after everything on the table. Our concern is to start peace with a ceasefire and start a dialogue."

"Sovereignty means looking after our own needs and not depending on others. Defence is one of the major sectors we want to work on. Before the summit in June, we have to look at how we can support our people with gas and not depend on Russia for it. We need to strategize. We will stand with Ukraine till the war will last. By 2027, we don't want to depend upon Russia for energy subjects," he added.

The French President noted, "We need to have appropriate monetary to encourage private investments. Joint funding is important and we need to coordinate with each other. We have to act together swiftly. There is war and we are not at war. We will not respond to Russia in a manner that may trigger Russia to escalate the war. We are not in the state to wage war. We have imposed massive sanctions on Russia and this is what it is but for the moment."

Further voicing his concerns, Macron said, "We have to continue including countries because otherwise in the future, we will have to face invasion from China. We have sent a clear political message on our support for Ukraine. Much more is wanted but we don't want to be part of the conflict. In a few hours, we will talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and if he further attacks then he knows massive sanctions coming up again."

Russia-Ukraine War

As the war enters the 16th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian attacks were "open terrorism from experienced terrorists". In his latest address to the nation, President Zelenskyy stated that around 1,00,000 people have departed Ukraine. On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers met in Turkey but Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba described talks as 'difficult' amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.