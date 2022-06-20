Russia's Air Force Has 'underperformed' In Ukraine, Ground Troops Bearing The Brunt: UK

The British Defence Ministry, in its latest intelligence report, has stated that the Russian Airforce has ‘underperformed’ as the war in Ukraine continued for the fifth month. “It’s failure to consistently deliver air power to likely one of the most important factors behind Russia’s very limited campaign success,” the Ministry said. Other factors include its operation in a risk-averse style and faults in air combat training.

In addition to its analysis of the Russian Air Force, UK MoD stated that Russians have continued to focus on the central Donbas region throughout the past weekend. It said that the incompetency of the Air Force has put greater than planned weight on ground troops, who were "becoming exhausted and on advance cruise missiles, stocks of which are likely running low.”

"While Russia has an impressive roster of relatively modern and capable combat jets, the air force has also almost certainly failed to develop the institutional culture and skill sets required for its personnel to meet Russia's aspirations of delivering a more western-style modern air campaign," the UK MoD said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia halts fuel supplies to at least 3 European nations

As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine enters day 117, the Kremlin has halted fuel supplies to at least three European Countries namely Finland, Poland and Bulgaria. While Russia threatens to expand the list, many European countries are turning to coal as an alternative to imported hydrocarbons.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have also increased targetted attacks in the western part of Ukraine in order to sabotage weaponry supplies from US-led NATO, EU and UK. Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv where he held a meeting with his President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Three other EU leaders also visited the Ukrainian capital.

In the latest development, Australia sent the first four M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers, which were loaded into a Ukrainian cargo plane last week, according to 9 News. The aforementioned aid is part of the country’s $285 million worth of aid to Ukraine. Since February, the pacific country has supplied Bushmaster vehicles and anti-armour weapons along with unmanned aerial systems and ammunition.

