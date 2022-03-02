The Ukrainian army claimed on Wednesday that Russian airborne forces have landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as the war between both countries enters its seventh day. "Russian airborne forces landed in Kharkiv and attacked a hospital. Invaders and Ukrainians are currently engaged in a fight," the Ukrainian army said in a statement on Telegram. Kharkiv is a predominantly Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, with a population of approximately 1.4 million people. The city has been a target for the Russian military ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine.

While addressing his nation on Monday, February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had accused the Russian forces of brutally shelling Kharkiv with rocket artillery and termed their actions as a "military crime." He had also urged the world leaders to close the airspace for Russian missiles, aeroplanes and helicopters. Zelenskyy further stated that Kyiv is the key target for the enemy as they want to break Ukraine's national statehood, therefore, the capital is constantly in danger.

Indian student killed in shelling in Kharkiv

It should be mentioned here that Kharkiv is the city where an Indian student was killed in the shelling on Tuesday. Naveen Shekhrappa, a fourth-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University, was originally a resident of the Haveri region in Karnataka. As per reports, he came under fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the family of the deceased and expressed his condolences.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched strikes on Ukraine on February 24, which subsequently extended across the country, with Russian soldiers attacking from three directions: land, sea, and air. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area. Meanwhile, several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and the European Union, have strongly condemned Russia's unjustified military operations in Ukraine and also imposed numerous sanctions on Moscow. In addition, these countries have also ramped up military assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

(With inputs from ANI)

