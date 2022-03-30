Russia's Airstrike On Ukraine's Regional Administrative Building Kills 12 People

Amid the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, the latter's Interior Ministry's press service stated on Tuesday that nearly 12 people have lost their lives, while 33 others were injured during an airstrike launched by Russian troops on a regional administration building in Mykolayiv, Ukraine's southeastern city. According to the ministry, the attack demolished the core portion of the nine-story regional administration building at approximately 8:45 a.m. (local time).

Following the incident, 18 individuals have been rescued from the rubble, as per the ministry. Further, a search and rescue mission has been underway, Xinhua reported.

Furthermore, since the beginning of the war, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has documented roughly 2,571 civilian casualties, with 977 individuals killed and 1,594 wounded as of March 24. As per an official statement from the OHCHR, 42 children were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Majority of civilian casualties were caused due to the usage of explosive weapons

In addition, there have been 1,102 civilian casualties in the Donetsk and Luhansk territories, with 279 Ukraine civilians dead and 823 wounded as of Thursday. According to the statement, the overall number of casualties recorded at the time in various areas of Ukraine, including Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zhytomyr, was roughly 1,469, with 698 killed and 771 injured.

The majority of civilian casualties, according to the OHCHR, have been inflicted by the usage of explosive weapons like heavy weaponry shelling and multiple-launch missile systems, as well as missiles and airstrikes. The OHCHR has also revealed that the true figures are likely to be far higher because the information from specific locations where major fights have occurred has been delayed, and many instances are still awaiting confirmation.

Furthermore, as of 8 a.m. (local time) on March 23, according to the report of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, 121 children had been killed and 167 had been injured.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine has been rising due to the Russia-Ukraine war. David Beasley, the United Nations' food chief, has cautioned that the war in Ukraine has produced "a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe" that would have a worldwide impact, unlike anything seen since World War II as farmers in Ukraine are battling Russia. According to media reports, the cost of food is already soaring.

(Image: AP)