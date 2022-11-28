Russia's Airstrikes On Energy Grid Amount To 'genocide', Says Ukraine

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, a senior Ukrainian official claimed that Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure represent 'genocide'. In an interview, Prosecutor-General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin told BBC that attacks on important buildings were intended to force Kyiv to surrender by targeting the full Ukrainian nation. However, Russia denies having such intentions.

Besides this, much of the war-torn country is present without heat, power, or water after the devastating flurry of Russian missile strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. According to Vitaly Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, 60% of the city's 3 million residents were without electricity on Wednesday, and rolling blackouts have been happening across the country, as engineers worked to repair the transformers and transmission lines that had been harmed or destroyed by cruise missiles, The Guardian reported.

Ukrainian Prosecutor-General looking into Russia's war crimes

Andriy Kostin, the Prosecutor-General of Ukraine claimed in his BBC interview that 11,000 Ukrainian children had been forcefully transported to Russia in addition to the attacks on the electricity infrastructure. Since Russia started its full-scale assault on February 24, Kostin said that his office has been looking into claims of over 49,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression. Every Ukrainian town that Russian soldiers had captured had an 'identical pattern of conduct', he alleged.

It is pertinent to mention that an attempt to exterminate a group of people is referred to as genocide. As per the UN Genocide Convention, the definition of genocide suggests, "the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group." Additionally, killing or seriously injuring members of that community or removing its children forcibly are some actions that may qualify. These "rules" of war, as outlined by international agreements like the Geneva Conventions, are violated by a war crime.

Notably, the Conventions mandate that civilians must be safeguarded, among other things. Russia has been charged with repeatedly disobeying this law.

Further, according to the regional governor, 13 people were hurt and one person died over the weekend when residential structures in Dnipro were shelled. Police said that 32 civilians have been killed in Kherson by strikes since Russian soldiers departed the city in the south earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Russian missile attacks on the power infrastructure are intended to 'freeze Ukraine into submission', according to US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. She said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was insistent on turning Ukraine's energy infrastructure into 'rubble'. Her remarks were made at the security council meeting on Wednesday.

(Image: AP)