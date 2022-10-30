'Russia's Claims Against Ukraine, UK Baseless': France On Nord Stream, Crimea Attack

France, on Sunday labelled Russia's accusations against Britain on Nord Stream attacks as 'baseless' and said that they are only meant to distract the world from the Kremlin's rampant hostility against Ukraine. According to France24, the Deputy Spokesperson of France’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the accusations are strategic ways “to turn attention away from its sole responsibility in the war of aggression that it is conducting against Ukraine.”

"By suspending its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia aggravates the global food crisis caused by its aggression against Ukraine,” French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna wrote on Twitter, emphasising that Russia “must reconsider this decision with serious consequences.”

The European Union urged Russia on Sunday to reverse its decision of discontinuing its participation in the UN-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine. “Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine,” the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a tweet. “The EU urges Russia to revert its decision,” he added.

Russia discontinues grain deal with Ukraine

On Saturday, Russia suspended its participation in the grain agreement with Ukraine and subsequently blamed the United Kingdom and Ukraine for it. It accused the two nations of being involved in the attacks that occurred on the Crimea Bridge and the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

"The grain deal was thwarted by Zelensky and his terrorists, who are led by British specialists, in order to add food to nuclear blackmail. They are not satisfied with [getting] money and weapons. They need more deaths. The Kyiv regime rests on this hellish throne: money, weapons, death," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Sunday.

On the other hand, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia was using “false pretexts” to block the vital exports. “We have warned of Russia’s plans to ruin the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Now Moscow uses a false pretext to block the grain corridor which ensures food security for millions of people. I call on all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.