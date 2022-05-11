Last Updated:

Russia's Ally Belarus To Deploy Special Forces To Southern Border Near Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, the Armed Forces of Belarus would send special operations troops to the Ukrainian border in three areas

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Belarus

Image: AP


Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Belarus's Chief of the General Staff, Viktor Gulevich said that the Armed Forces of the nation would send special operations troops to the Ukrainian border since "the United States and its allies" continue to enhance their military presence at state frontiers. As per a statement released on Tuesday, "In order to ensure the security of the Republic of Belarus in the southern direction, the forces of the units of the special operations forces are deployed in three tactical directions," CNN reported. It is pertinent to note that Belarus has pledged support to Russia since the start of the war.

Further, the statement went on to say that the Battalion-tactical units were deployed to the Western and North-Western operational directions as part of the second phase of checking its army's reaction forces. “To strengthen them, air defence, missile forces and artillery units are being moved forward to ensure their combat functioning," the statement added.  

READ | Belarus begins sudden check of reactionary armed forces as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies

Belarus deployed task groups along the border with Poland and Lithuania

The statement also revealed that the Ukrainians had assembled nearly 20,000 soldiers on the Belarusian border, which "requires a response from us." It also claimed that the arrival of a 'group carrying sea and air-based cruise missiles in the Mediterranean and Baltic Seas, as well as a surge in the aviation group in Poland and the Baltic states, signal a rising danger to the Republic of Belarus, CNN reported.  

READ | Belarus starts military drills amid Ukraine war

Apart from this, along the border with Poland and Lithuania, the Belarusian military has positioned task groups, as well as air defence and missile forces, Kyiv Independent reported.  

READ | Austria's FM says EU sanctions will impact military-industrial complex of Russia, Belarus

As per a video commentary released on Belarusian state media Belta's Telegram account, Defense Minister of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin stated the nation has begun the second stage of examination of its army's reaction forces. 

Belarus had launched a sudden assessment of reaction forces

Meanwhile, earlier, Belarus' Ministry of Defence said that the Belarus Armed Forces had launched a sudden assessment of reaction forces. It went on to say that these initiatives pose no threat to neighbouring nations or the European Union (EU) as a whole. However, the Ministry had not announced how long the inspection will last. 

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Belarus' Lukashenko says he did everything he can to end conflict

In addition to this, Belarus had a vote on constitutional amendments at the end of February, and the modifications allow the Belarusian military to participate in operations overseas if it is necessary to ensure collective security and maintain "international peace and security." Simultaneously, the country's fundamental legislation prohibits armed aggression against other countries from its territory. 

(Image: AP)

READ | UK's new sanctions against Russia & Belarus target $2 billion worth of trade

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Belarus, special operations troops, Russia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND