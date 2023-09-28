Russia's Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has expressed his government's willingness to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children who were evacuated to Russian territory amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations. In an exclusive interview with Newsweek, Antonov addressed the allegations of mass abduction, arrest warrants, and the broader diplomatic tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Approximately 700,000 Ukrainian children were evacuated to Russian territory since the conflict began in February 2022. The evacuation has been a contentious issue, with Ukraine and the US alleging that these transfers amounted to a mass abduction. This served as the basis for an arrest warrant issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC) earlier this year.

During a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov faced intense questioning on this matter. Antonov criticised what he referred to as a Western media "perception" shaped more by "propaganda spread by unscrupulous politicians in Kyiv and Washington than by facts."

"We have nothing to hide in this regard," Antonov told Newsweek. "We are open and prepared for a constructive dialogue on this pressing issue. We stand ready to provide the names of all minors currently on Russian territory for their own safety. Any child for whom we receive requests from their legal representatives—parents or guardians—will be promptly reunited with their families. We haven't kidnapped anyone; quite the opposite, we have rescued these children."

Diplomatic efforts and disputes

Antonov pointed to discussions held by Russian authorities, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, during the latter's visit to Moscow in May.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the issue during his UN General Assembly speech, asserting that his administration had evidence of children kidnapped by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories. Zelenskyy described this situation as "clearly a genocide."

Antonov defended Russia against accusations of atrocities, including the Bucha massacre near Kyiv and the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Ukrainian and US officials had accused Russian troops of committing these acts, but Antonov claimed Russia had evidence to suggest they were staged or carried out by other groups.

Seeking unbiased analysis: Antonov

Antonov expressed his hope that reporting by The New York Times and other outlets would inspire further investigations into alleged incidents and help clarify Russia's narrative. He cited examples of alleged poisonings, such as the Skripals and Alexey Navalny, where Russia vehemently denied involvement.

The Russian envoy further acknowledged the challenges faced by Russian official sources in reaching the US audience, stating, "The truth faces an exceedingly thorny path in reaching the US audience." He emphasised that the American public is prepared for unbiased analysis and pledged Russia's readiness to contribute to improving the situation.