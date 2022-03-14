Poland termed Russia’s attack on a military base in western Ukraine, which acts as a crucial hub for cooperation between Kyiv and NATO members, as “provocative”. After Russia pounded the military base close to Poland and killed at least 35, Polish deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz told Sky News, “This step taken by Russia we consider as highly provocative as it is so close to our borders.” It is to note here that the training facility in Yavoriv, Ukraine is just 15 miles from the border with Poland.

Following the Russian attack, Przydacz told the media outlet, “It is also very close to a border crossing point, where thousands of refugees are fleeing Ukraine in order to find shelter in Poland.”

“I do believe that the Russian army knows very well where the border is, and this is not only the border between Poland and Ukraine but between NATO and a non-NATO country,” he added, as per the report.

Polish deputy foreign minister also called for additional support from NATO allies in the form of equipment and troop deployments to Poland “to show we are ready to defend and we are ready to deter Russia, and they shouldn't even try to think about putting anything on our NATO soil", stated Sky News. He added, “We don't want any war. What we need to do is support Ukraine now to stop this massacre being conducted by Russia on civilians.”

Why is the training base considered crucial hub?

According to AP, more than 30 cruise missiles targeted the sprawling facility at Yavoriv. For a very long time, the same training base has been used to train Ukrainian soldiers mostly with instructors from the US and other NATO nations. Poland is also a transit route for Western military aid to Ukraine. The strikes on Sunday came after Moscow repeatedly threatened to target the shipments.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy labelled it a “black day” and urged NATO leaders to establish a no-fly zone over the nation. Zelenskyy said, “If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory. NATO territory. On the homes of citizens of NATO countries”. The Ukrainian defence ministry had also said that 134 people were wounded in the attack.

