Russia's Belgorod Witnesses Explosion At Ammunition Depot, Trains Suspended In Some Parts

Amid the brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, the Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that an explosion took place at the region's ammunition depot. The governor further accused Ukraine’s Armed Forces of the incident, Kyiv Independent reported. According to the Russian state-run news source RIA Novosti, the explosion at the munitions warehouse in the Russian village of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod region resulted in fatalities and injuries.

As per a Telegram message from the Russian Federation's Investigative Committee, which RIA quotes as saying that Ukrainian military bombardment resulted in the explosion of an ammunition warehouse in the village of Oktyabrsky, Belgorod District, Belgorod Region. Preliminary information indicates that there are both dead and wounded. The Investigative Committee further stressed that the event is the subject of a criminal inquiry.

Besides this, the regional governor noted that the train operations have been interrupted early on Friday near Novyi Oskol, a town in Russia's Belgorod region that borders Ukraine. Gladkov stated on the messaging platform, Telegram, that anti-craft defences shot down missiles close to Novyi Oskol, a town of roughly 18,000 people located about 90 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.

Russia conducted a number of missile attacks against numerous Ukrainian cities

In the meantime, on Monday, October 10, Russia conducted a number of missile attacks against numerous Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Lviv, and Zaporizhzhia. “Dozens of rockets [launched] in the air [from the Russian side], massive attack on civilian infrastructure,” Former deputy minister at the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs and advisor Anton Gerashchenko declared.

According to media reports, explosions were also recorded in Belgorod, triggering the air defence systems. The Russian city, which has a population of over 370,000 and is situated close to Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, has come under attack multiple times since the Ukrainian invasion in February.

In addition to this, early on Thursday, Iranian-made kamikaze drones targeted Kyiv, prompting emergency personnel to rush to the area to evacuate residents. Oleksiy Kuleba, the regional governor of Kyiv, provided an update through his official Telegram channel. Drone attacks on crucial infrastructure facilities were also reported by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Deputy Head of President Zelenskyy's administration.