Russia's Black Sea Fleet Announces 10 Su-24 Bombers Redeployed From Crimea To Other Parts

Russia's Black Sea Fleet announced on Friday that at least 10 of its Su-24 bombers have been redeployed from Crimean airfields to other regions of the country as part of the drills. "During the exercise, ten Su-24s were moved from airfields in Crimea to spare airfields on the territory of other Russian constituent entities," the fleet said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

Since last month, a series of naval exercises in all areas of responsibility of the fleets are being undertaken in accordance with the Russian armed forces' training plan for 2022.

Earlier on Thursday, February 17, the Russian Southern Military District stated that at least 20 warships of the Caspian Flotilla had left their home base of Dagestan for naval drills in the Caspian Sea. "A mixed group of the Caspian Flotilla's naval troops sailed from Makhachkala's permanent disposition base to a designated location of the Caspian Sea to take part in a planned command and staff exercise," the Russian Southern Military District said in a statement.

It further stated that the ships' crews would also rehearse combined operations such as sailing in unified route order, repelling enemy airstrikes, and conducting a training naval battle.

Russia deploys nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets to Syrian airstrip

On February 15, the Russian military deployed long-range nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets to a Syrian airstrip, delivering state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles for major naval manoeuvres in the region. Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Defense Minister, also travelled to Syria to oversee the drills, which have been labelled as the largest Russian naval deployment to the Mediterranean Sea since the Cold War, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the drill in the eastern Mediterranean involves 15 warships and over 30 warplanes and is part of a series of large-scale naval drills that began last month.

Russia concerned over NATO military activities near its borders

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia has also expressed its concern over North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military action near its borders and continuous military backing for Ukraine, which includes an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region.

The West and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying troops along the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. However, Russia has refuted such plans stating that it has the right to manoeuvre its troops within its own borders.

Image: Twitter/@KremlinRussia_E/AP