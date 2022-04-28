Last Updated:

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Retains Ability To Hit Ukrainian Targets: UK Defence Ministry

Amid the ongoing war, the UK Defence Ministry stated that Russia's Black Sea Fleet continues to retain the ability to hit Ukrainian and coastal targets.

As the Russia-Ukraine war shows no signs of stopping even after two months, the UK Defence Ministry, in its latest intelligence update, stated that Russia's Black Sea Fleet continues to retain the ability to hit Ukrainian and coastal targets. According to the ministry, approximately 20 Russian navy vessels including submarines are presently in the Black Sea operational zone. 

"Despite the embarrassing losses of the landing ship Saratov and cruiser Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet retains the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets," the UK Defence Ministry said in its intelligence update. 

According to the UK Defence Ministry, the Bosporus Strait remains in close proximity to all non-Turkish warships. In an earlier update on April 26, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry had stated that Ukraine continues to have control of most of its airspace. It had further mentioned that Russia has not been able to destroy the Ukrainian Air Force or suppress Ukrainian air defences.

Notably, Ukrainian forces have been showcasing resistance against Russian aggression in Ukraine which continues for more than 60 days. It is worth noting that the UK government has been supporting Ukraine with military and humanitarian assistance and imposing sanctions against Russia. 

UK pledges military aid to war-hit Ukraine 

Earlier on April 25, the UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in a statement to the House of Commons of Britain Parliament stated that they have so far provided more than 5,000 anti-tank missiles, 5 Air Defence systems with more than 100 missiles, 1,360 anti-structure munitions, and 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosives.

In addition, the UK has deployed Starstreak high velocity and low-velocity anti-air missiles in Ukraine. Furthermore, the UK government has provided over 3,000 pieces of body armour, nearly 77,000 helmets and 3,000 pairs of boots.

On April 26, the UK government announced to provide new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health officials to help the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing war. 

Russia-Ukraine War 

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a military offensive against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. After Putin's announcement declaring a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, Russian troops and tanks stormed across the Ukrainian border.

Since then, Russia has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine causing destruction of infrastructure and thousands of deaths. In the latest update on the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that more than 22,000 Russian soldiers have died since the invasion started on February 24. 

