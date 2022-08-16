Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Struggling To Maintain Defensive Stance, Claims UK MoD

In the midst of the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the Defence Ministry of the United Kingdom said in its latest defence intelligence update that the Black Sea Fleet of Russia's surface ships is still maintaining a very defensive stance, with patrols often restricted to areas of the sea that are visible from the Crimean coast. Taking to Twitter, the British ministry noted, “This contrasts with heightened Russian naval activity in other seas, as is typical for this time of year.” Further, Long-range cruise missiles are still being used by the Black Sea Fleet to support ground offensives, however effective sea control is now a struggle, the ministry added.

In addition to this, the UK Ministry of Defence emphasised, “The Black Fleet’s currently limited effectiveness undermines Russia’s overall invasion strategy, in part because the amphibious threat to Odesa has now been largely neutralised.” As a result, Ukraine may use resources elsewhere to pressure Russian ground forces, it remarked.

In the meantime, Ben Wallace, the British defence secretary, said that it is currently "unlikely" that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be successful in occupying war-torn Ukraine. It is important to mention that these remarks were delivered by the defence minister at a press conference that followed the International Donors Conference. Wallace also vowed to provide Kyiv with more resources and money while claiming that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had "faltered" and was "starting to fail."

Uk's military aid to Ukraine

Despite the ongoing battle and fatalities, Wallace allegedly stated that Russia was starting to fail in a number of areas. "They have failed so far and are unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine," Ukrinform reported, citing the minister. Wallace said that further financial, training, and military aid pledges were made as a result of the summit. All of these responsibilities are meant to help Ukraine succeed, protect its sovereignty, and eventually make sure that President Putin's plans for the nation fail as they ought to.

The minister said that Ukraine would also get a sizable number of high-precision M270 MLR systems and ammo from Britain, allowing them to hit targets up to 80 kilometres away. A big shipment of artillery, hundreds of drones, and additional anti-tank weaponry will also be delivered to Ukraine, according to the UK Defense Secretary. A press release from the Ministry of Defence revealed that the UK's assistance will dramatically increase as the nation tries to stave off Russia's harsh and illegal invasion.

On August 11, the British defence minister announced plans to train more Ukrainian soldiers to increase their combat preparedness in light of Western nations' $1.55 billion assistance commitment to strengthen the defence of eastern European nations.

