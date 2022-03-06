Russia's Blistering Missile Volley On Ukrainian Military Caught On Drone Cam | WATCH

Another instance of Russia's blistering attack on Ukrainian forces was caught on camera on Sunday, March 6. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, Russians were seen firing at the Ukrainian military from civilian areas. In the footage, the continuous barrage of shelling by MRLS "Hrad" was caught on a drone camera. The missile volley fired by Russians travelled miles before it hit the Ukrainian side.

Earlier today, Ukrainian media shared a video claiming that the Vinnytsia International Airport has been bombed by a missile fired by Russian troops. The images showed smoke emerging from the installation. The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that its military has destroyed 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure during the Special Military Operation launched on February 24. According to the ministry, Russian armed forces have taken down a large part of the Ukrainian military infrastructure, including 778 tanks and 279 field artillery and mortars.

#BREAKING | South-West of Kyiv, Vinnytsia International Airport bombed by Russia, claims Ukrainian media sharing visuals of smoke emerging; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/4mX6iiBD0S — Republic (@republic) March 6, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: 3rd round of talks on March 7

Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold the third round of peace negotiations on Monday, March 7, Ukrainian media reported, quoting an official of the Ukraine President. In the second session of talks, both countries had agreed to create safe humanitarian corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities as well as observe a temporary ceasefire in areas where they will be created.

However, on the 10th day of the war on Saturday, what looked like a breakthrough to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha, fell apart quickly. Ukrainian authorities cancelled evacuation from Mariupol claiming that Russian shelling in the region was preventing them from safely clearing out civilians.

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sibiga has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. His statement comes shortly after Zelensky told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that he was ready to meet the Russian President in the Turkish cities of Istanbul or Ankara.