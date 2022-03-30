Russia's Bombardment In Ukraine Caused Fastest Humanitarian And Food Crises: US At UNSC

The US, on Tuesday, said that Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine’s cities and critical infrastructure has created one of the fastest-growing humanitarian crises in the world. As the Russian invasion entered its second month, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman underscored that the repercussions of the “unprovoked” escalation were now being felt beyond Ukrainian borders. She substantiated her stance by saying that the war has led to immediate implications for global food security.

"Russia's ceaseless bombardment of Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure has created one of the fastest-growing humanitarian crises in recent decades. Putin started this war. He created this global food crisis. And he is the one who can stop it," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said at UN Security Council (UNSC).

It is pertinent to note that earlier this month, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned that the ongoing war might leave more than 13 million people undernourished in a worst-case scenario. She noted that experts have warned that war could sabotage the global supply chain. "As has been said, Ukraine and Russia are both major agricultural producers. Thirty per cent of the world's wheat exports typically come from the Black Sea region, as dos 20 per cent of the world's corn and 75 per cent of sunflower oil," Sherman said.

The U.S. is committed to easing the human suffering caused by Putin’s war in Ukraine. Through @FeedTheFuture and nutrition commitments, the U.S. has committed to provide $11 billion over the next 5 years to address food security and nutrition needs globally. pic.twitter.com/70m8zPugrE — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) March 30, 2022

'Russians bombarding food cargoes'

Meanwhile, she also underscored that Kremlin troops have bombed at least three civilian ships carrying goods from the Black Sea to the rest of the world. One of them was chartered by an agro-business company. The American diplomat further said that she was particularly concerned about "countries like Lebanon, Pakistan, Libya, Tunisia, Yemen, and Morocco, which rely heavily on Ukrainian imports to feed their populations." She further highlighted that the Russian navy was blocking crucial food exports.

She said, "The Russian Navy is blocking access to Ukraine's ports, essentially cutting off exports of grain. They are reportedly preventing approximately 94 ships carrying food for the world market from reaching the Mediterranean. It's no wonder many shippers are now hesitant to send vessels into the Black Sea, even to Russian ports, given the danger posed by Russian forces."

(Image: Pixabay/AP)