Russia's Breakthrough In Luhansk 'does Not Correspond To Reality': Governor Haidai

After Russia claimed on Wednesday that its invading troops had a breakthrough in the eastern front of Luhansk where intense fighting was raging, Governor Serhiy Haidai took to his official Telegram channel to refute Russian claims as "false". The breakthrough in Luhansk, as claimed by the Russian side, "does not correspond to reality", the governor noted.

In an official statement, the Russian defence ministry said that the Ukrainian forces had to retreat from Luhansk, allowing its own troops to break through two fortified lines of defence. Russia is sending heavy equipment and mobilised troops into the Luhansk region, he added. Russian-installed administration in Kharviv, in a separate statement, noted that President Vladimir Putin plans to seize all the settlements in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Russian forces retreated from Kharkiv facing heavy troops losses, last year.

According to the Russian ministry, as the offensive was ongoing in Luhansk, "the Ukrainian troops randomly retreated to a distance of up to 3 km (1.9 miles) from the previously occupied lines. Even the more fortified second line of defence of the enemy could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military".

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Credit: Russia MoD.

'There is a lot of shelling': Governor

Haidai on Wednesday dismissed the Russian Defence Ministry's statement, adding that Ukrainian troops were still holding out the Luhansk frontlines and have not retreated. "There is a lot of shelling, the aviation is already connected. The attacks are coming from different directions in waves. We see that they are transferring mobilised people (to the front), we also see that there is more (heavy) equipment," said Haidai. The latter did not acknowledge that Ukraine's eastern region had fallen to Russians, saying that the situation "remains difficult". Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, meanwhile, did not mention any retreats of Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine. Republic could not independently verify either side's conflicting ground battle claims in Luhansk.