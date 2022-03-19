Amid escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia’s central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina on Friday said that the country’s economy could face further decline in the coming quarters. The governor pointed out that the country would witness a large jump in inflation due to the sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. According to reports, the central bank’s interest rates have doubled since February 28.

According to the bank’s board of directors, the bank doubled its interest rates from 9.5 per cent to 20 per cent as the invasion of Ukraine began to take its toll on the country’s economy. However, reports suggest that the country has failed to control inflation and the rates have risen by around 12.5 per cent from a year earlier. This comes as the West issued strict economic sanctions in order to isolate the country.

“The Russian economy is entering the phase of a large-scale structural transformation, which will be accompanied by a temporary but inevitable period of increased inflation,” the Russian CentralBank said in a statement as cited by The New York Times. According to governor Elvira Nabiullina, the Gross Domestic Product of the country will decline in the coming quarters, which could force a way to a recession. The governor added that almost all companies in Russia are experiencing disruptions in their functioning due to the sanctions imposed and thus inflation could rise further to uncontrollable levels.

Moscow stock exchange to resume trading

Meanwhile, the Moscow Stock Exchange is now set to resume trading on Monday. The exchange was earlier closed temporarily on February 25 after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Trading remained shut after Russian Ruble and the stock market fell below the Exchange's predetermined limitations and thus forcing a closure. The Russian stock exchange will now reopen after being halted for nearly three weeks, as reported by Spectator INDEX.

The Russian government has attempted to stabilize the market situation by taking measures like injecting up to $10 billion from its sovereign wealth fund into local stocks. However, such moves fail to reverse the economic decline as the impact of the war has been heavy on the country’s financial side. Many financial experts had warned that the country was facing an economic recession.

Image: Twitter/ AP