Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of the Central Bank of Russia, in a press conference held on Monday, February 28, said Russia's economy is facing a non-standard situation in which the Bank of Russia uses any necessary instruments, while the local banks have sufficient reserves to boost raising liquidity from the regulator if necessary. The press conference took place following the regulator's board meeting on the same day.

As per the Russian news agency, TASS, Nabiullina said, "Our financial system, the economy is currently facing an absolutely non-standard situation, and the Bank of Russia will have a very flexible approach to using any necessary instruments."

In regards to the liquidity of the banking sector, the Bank of Russia is constantly providing cash and non-cash liquidity in rubles to banks, said Nabiullina. "Due to high demand for cash the banking sector has shifted to structural deficit of liquidity. Banks have sufficient reserves to boost raising liquidity from the Bank of Russia, if necessary," TASS quoted Nabiullina saying.

Earlier on the same day, the board of directors of the Bank of Russia decided to increase the key rate from 9.5% to 20% per annum, starting February 28. The move comes in order to support the financial and price stability and also to protect the savings of citizens from depreciation. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov had also told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the risks related to western sanctions against the Central Bank.

The US and its allies responded to the actions of Russia by slapping new sanctions on Moscow as they agreed to cut some of the Russian Banks off the SWIFT interbank payments system. The western countries also froze the assets of the Central Bank of Russia. Similarly, European countries and Canada also took similar actions and closed their airspace for Russian aircraft.

In a peace meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus, Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia is open to negotiations with representatives of Ukraine, reported Sputnik. He also added that a settlement in Ukraine is possible with its demilitarization and denazification, neutral status and recognition of Crimea, the Kremlin said. The Ukraine solution is possible only if Russia's security interests are considered, the President added.

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its fifth day now; the conflict first started eight years ago when Moscow captured Crimea. Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Monday said 352 civilians have died in the Russian invasion, including 14 children and 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been injured. Vladimir Putin on February 24 had announced the military offensive in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)