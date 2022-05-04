Russia's Chief Rabbi Calls On Lavrov To Apologise For His Comment Comparing Jews & Hitler

Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar has slammed remarks made by his country's Foreign Minister, who claimed that some of the world's worst anti-Semites were Jewish and that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. It is worth emphasising that the Jewish communities in Russia are led by a Chief Rabbi. Lazar and the Chabad Lubavitch-affiliated Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, which he chairs, are widely seen as having close relations to Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

They have expressed discontent with the conflict while avoiding public condemnation of the Putin regime. In Russia, where other clerics have been supportive of the war in Ukraine and opposition has virtually been made illegal, Lazar's condemnation of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's words is unusual.

In response to a request for comment from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Lazar said, "I do not consider myself entitled to give advice to the head of Russian diplomacy — but it would be nice if he apologised to the Jews and simply admitted that he was mistaken. I think it would then be possible to consider the incident settled and turn the page."

Lavrov drew flak for comparing Jews and Hitler

Meanwhile, in the midst of a diplomatic spat with Israel, Russia's foreign ministry reaffirmed the provocative remarks. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused Israel of supporting a "neo-Nazi dictatorship" in Ukraine. According to a statement released online on Tuesday, Russian officials accused Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of making "anti-historical" statements that justified the current Israeli government's strategy of backing the neo-Nazi rule in Kyiv.

Lavrov's comments appeared to be an attempt to reconcile with Ukraine's Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with Russia's stated reason for the February 24 invasion. Putin stated that Ukraine required "denazification." The remarks elicited a barrage of condemnation from Jewish organisations and Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who referred to them as "lies." Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid called Lavrov's remarks "inexcusable and scandalous, as well as a terrible historical error."

PM Bennett's remarks were notable because he has refrained from harshly criticising Russia even as Lapid has struck a more forceful tone, a balancing act widely understood to be intended to allow Israel, which has strategic interests with Russia, to maintain a degree of neutrality.

Image: AP/Facebook