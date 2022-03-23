The combat power of Russian troops in Ukraine has declined below 90 per cent of its pre-invasion levels, a US official said suggesting heavy losses of weaponry and personnel. Just last week, a report by British Intelligence stated that Kremlin was now recruiting soldiers from Bashar al-Assad’s army and Hezbollah for its military operations in Ukraine. It has been 28 days since the war between the two ex-Soviet states began and thousands of people have died on both sides.

Meanwhile, in its blunt assessment, the US has estimated Russia assembled more than 1,50,000 troops around Ukraine before the February 24 invasion, along with enough aircraft, artillery, tanks for what President Vladimir Putin termed as ‘special military operation.’ While the Kremlin hasn’t released an official death toll of its troops, a conservative estimate by the American intelligence totalled the number close to over 7,000 soldiers. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities have said that more than 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in combat.

Russian troops have been bogged down by Ukrainians

Bogged down by ‘unexpected’ Ukrainian resistance, Russian troops are now launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases. Mariupol- a strategic port on the Sea of Azov has been under bombardment for over three weeks and has seen some of the worst horrors of the war. City officials said at least 2,300 people have died, with some buried in mass graves. Speaking to Associated Press, one refugee said, “People there (in Mariupol) do not even have water”. Fresh clashes emerged in Makariv where Ukrainian troops said that they regained control of the Kyiv suburb.

Meanwhile, a senior US official, on Tuesday, described the Ukrainian defence as one of “bravery and courage and just the absolute grit that you see coming out of the Ukrainian people”. As reported by CNN, the official asserted that Zelenskyy's troops were "very nimble" and "creative. He also said that Ukrainians have been guarding their airspace with utmost dexterity." Notably, Kyiv has both fixed and rotary aircraft, which it is actively using to combat Russian aircraft.

Image: AP