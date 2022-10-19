Russia's Commander Says Situation In Kherson 'tense'; Residents To Be Evacuated

General Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine has admitted that the situation in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is tense, adding that residents will be evacuated. Speaking to Russian State TV, General Sergei Surovikin informed the audience that Ukrainian forces are using HIMAR rockets to target the city's infrastructure. According to a report by the BBC, the general said that the priority of Russian forces is ensuring safe evacuation of all the residents to ensure they don't suffer due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The Russian army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population," the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine said. Regional official Kirill Stremousov, who was installed by Russia, warned the residents of Kherson that Ukrainian troops will launch an assault to reclaim the city of Kherson very soon. Back in February, during the early days of the invasion, Kherson was the first major city that Russians conquered. "Please take my words seriously - I'm talking about evacuating as quickly as possible," the regional official said, in a message to all residents of the city.

Ukrainian forces are making progress in the South

Since Ukraine launched its counter-offensive, it made swift gains in the northeast but progress in the south was comparatively slow, as per assessments by the Institute for Study of War. However, Ukrainian forces are now steadily regaining territory near Kherson, taking around 30kms near the Dnieper. "As a whole the situation in the special military operation zone can be described as tense," said General Sergei Surovikin.

General Surovikin has disclosed that rocket strikes carried out by Ukrainian forces have successfully damaged crucial infrastructure projects of Kherson such as the Antonivsky Bridge and the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, causing supply chain disruption for essential goods such as food and water. Ukrainians are suffering from similar problems as a result of Russia's strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Nearly 30 percent of Ukraine's electricity grids have been damaged due to Russia's strikes on Ukrainian cities, as per a statement by the Ukrainian president.

Russia plans to resettle Kherson residents

On Wednesday, the lower house of Russia's parliament, the Russian state Duma, discussed plans related to the resettlement of Kherson residents in Russia. Marat Khusnullin, deputy prime minister of Russia, said that residents of Kherson will be offered new homes in Russia along with additional financial support, as per Russia's Vremya TV news. Each person will get $1,626 as compensation for the household goods they had to abandon.