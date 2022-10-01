Despite issuing numerous warnings to stop the citizens from partaking in anti-war protests, Russia is still dealing with incidents of vandalism and demonstrations against its military draft that was announced as a part of its partial military mobilization. President of Russia Vladimir Putin is facing opposition not only within Russia but in other nations too.

In one such incident recently, the consulate of Russia present in New York has been vandalised with red spray paint, in an apparent objection against President Putin’s invasion of Russia’s neighbour after he had announced a special military operation against Ukraine.

The Russian Consulate General in New York was doused with red paint

The vandalism incident in New York

The police personnel at the scene informed that they responded to an emergency call just after 1:30 AM on Friday reporting that the façade of the Russian consulate situated on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, had been sprayed across by paint. A police spokesperson informed that the investigation is proceeding into the potential “bias incident” and no arrests have been made yet, reported Guardian.

The bright red paint appeared on the side of the Russian consulate hours before the Russian president announced the annexation of four Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine. Referendums were held in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The Russia-installed officials claimed that all four regions voted to accede the areas to Russia.

Meanwhile, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO discarded the idea of recognizing Russia’s referendums as NATO posted a Tweet, “Donetsk is Ukraine. Luhansk is Ukraine. Kherson is Ukraine. Zaporizhzhia is Ukraine. Just like Crimea is Ukraine.

@JensStoltenberg | #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 — NATO (@NATO) September 30, 2022

Russia’s shelling kills civilians amid war with Ukraine

Additionally, as per an intelligence update by the UK’s Ministry of Defense, artillery shelling by Russia’s military forces killed at least 25 people in Zaporizhzhia, present in the southern part of Ukraine.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 1 October 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/MNhzXEbxeJ



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/NJ7ChUhMTQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 1, 2022

The MoD of Britain shared on Twitter, "Russian forces almost certainly struck a convoy south-east of the town of Zaporizhzhia. Local authorities report 25 civilians killed. The munition involved was likely a Russian long-range air defence missile being used in a ground attack role.”

The intelligence update further claimed that Russia’s use of such long-range air defence missiles against ground-based targets indicates towards Russia’s prevalent munitions shortages, “particularly longer-range precision missiles.”