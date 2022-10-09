Russia's Defence Ministry Appoints New General To Command Forces In Ukraine War

As Russian forces have been struggling against a significant Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Defense Ministry of Russia on Saturday appointed General Sergei Surovikin as the new overall commander of the Kremlin troops involved in war-torn Ukraine. According to the Tass, Army General Sergey Surovikin was chosen by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on October 8 to lead the combined force coalition fighting in Ukraine.

“Army General Sergey Surovikin has been appointed to command the joint group of forces in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine based on the Russian Defence Minister’s decision,” citing Defense Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant General Igor Konashekov, Tass reported.

Previously, Surovikin oversaw Russian forces in Syria while serving as Commander of the Eastern Military District of Russia. Surovikin has served as the head of Russia's Aerospace Forces since 2017, RFE/RL reported. This post was established in 2015 as a result of the unification of the Russian Air Force, Air and Missile Forces, and Space Forces under a single command. Notably, Surovikin was given command of the Russian forces in southern Ukraine in June. He has previously deployed in Syria, Tajikistan, and Chechnya.

This announcement of the appointment came shortly after an explosion and a fire emerged early on October 8 which destroyed a key bridge connecting Russia to the seized Crimean Peninsula, giving Moscow another blow to its reputation.

Massive blast on key bridge

According to an Associated Press report, on Saturday, the explosion partially brought down a bridge that connects the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, destroying a vital supply route for the Kremlin's faltering military campaign in southern Ukraine. According to Russian police, the explosion was triggered by a truck bomb, and three persons died.

Although Moscow did not attribute blame, the speaker of Crimea's regional parliament, which is supported by the Kremlin, immediately accused Kyiv of being responsible for the explosion. Although some applauded the damage and Ukrainian officials frequently threatened to destroy the bridge, Kyiv refrained from taking the blame.

Meanwhile, photos and videos of the bridge revealed that at least two train compartments were entirely destroyed, and fiercely raging fire, accompanied by a huge column of black smoke was also seen. The parallel road bridge also fell into the Kerch Strait following the explosion.

Furthermore, the shipping arches were unaffected, as per the Russian state news agency RIA, despite a gasoline tank being "on fire" on a portion of the Crimean bridge. Following the explosion, the road-and-rail bridge, which was constructed in 2018 and serves to connect Crimea with Russia's transportation network, was closed to traffic, according to i24 News.

(Image: AP)