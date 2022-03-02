Russia's Defence Ministry Releases Video Of 'special Ops', Missile Strikes In Ukraine

A large fire erupted following an apparent ballistic missile strike in Zaporizhzhia near Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, from Melitopol. More and more such pictures are coming in from Kharkiv which suggests that attacks are taking place in a very calibrated manner. Kharkiv National University has also been targeted.

Streetfight was also reported between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv. Not only this, the Russian military has also destroyed the Volnovakha city in the Donetsk region. Notably, this was among the regions that first saw a lot of shelling before Moscow started invading the rest of Ukraine.

Russian Defence Ministry releases video of the 'Special Operations' in Ukraine

As Russia increases its military offensive, its defence ministry has released a video of the 'Special Operations' in Ukraine. The clip shows shots from the chopper as Russian tanks and other army vehicles reportedly move deeper into Ukraine.

Russia says it's ready for new Ukraine talks

A Kremlin spokesperson on Wednesday stated that a Russian delegation will be ready today, March 2, evening to continue talks with Ukrainian officials about the war in Ukraine. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that in the second half of the day, Moscow's delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators. However, he did not indicate where the talks would take place.

The first round of talks on resolving the Ukraine-Russia crisis was held near the Belarus-Ukraine border on Monday. The two sides reportedly produced no breakthrough, though they agreed to meet again. Ukraine had demanded a complete withdrawal of troops and an immediate ceasefire. Russia has not made its plans clear.

Meanwhile, during a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin had said that Russia is open to negotiations with Ukraine. He said that a settlement is possible in Ukraine with its demilitarisation and denazification and recognition of Crimea, the Kremlin said. He had also demanded that Ukraine must adopt a neutral status.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Putin administration of trying to force him into concessions by continuing to press its invasion.

