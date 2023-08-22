Russia's Defence Ministry Says It Destroyed Ukrainian Reconnaissance Boat In Black Sea

The Russia Ministry of Defense, in a statement, said that one of its Sukhoi fighter jets has destroyed a Ukrainian “reconnaissance boat” in the Black Sea as Ukraine's military is waging its counteroffensive to reclaim the occupied territories by Russia. “Tonight, the crew of the Su-30cm naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea,” Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

There was no immediate clarification about the type of Ukrainian boat that came under Russian fire or the precise location where the incident unfolded. However, according to the Russian authorities, Moscow thwarted a barrage of Ukrainian marine drones that were targetted at the Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Nearly 50 commercial flights were disrupted at Moscow’s four main airports--Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky--as Russia foiled the attacks from at least two Ukrainian drones in the direction of Capital Moscow. Nearly 50 flights, and two cargo planes in and out of the Russian capital were disrupted, according to Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsiya. Russia’s Kursk, Rostov and Belgorod regions, all of which border Ukraine, also reported a flurry of the drone attacks.

Ukrainian sea drones hit major naval base in Russia

Last week, a Ukrainian sea drone hit a major naval base in Russia destroying Olenegorsky Gornyak warship in the Black Sea, as well as halting the international marine traffic. A dramatic 36-second visual showed the amphibious Russian landing ship being towed near Russia's largest base at Novorossiysk. The attack came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged to “return” the war to Russian territory. The sea drone that hit the Russian vessel was reported to be carrying an estimated 1,000 pounds of TNT.

At least three other Ukrainian sea drones were intercepted by the Russian air defense systems near the Kerch Strait, the land strip leading to 2014 annexed Crimean Bridge. Vladimir Rogov, an official with the Zaporizhzhia military-civilian administration wrote in a Telegram post that a civilian Russian tanker, the SIG, was hit, injuring some crew members. The drone loaded with 450kg of TNT hit the vessel as it was “transporting fuel for the Russian military.”