Russia's Defense Minister Not Seen For Last 12 Days; Moscow Says 'now Is Not The Time'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's image has been tarnished for a new reason after multiple reports pointed out that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has not been seen for almost two weeks. This is being considered as a crackdown by the Kremlin on those who do not support Russia's hostility towards Ukraine, especially after Putin's recent warning to "traitors".

Shoigu was last seen 12 days ago and speculations are being made that he is either suffering from heart problems, has been fired, or is under house arrest.

Shoigu disappeared after Putin's order of nuke deployment: Reports

Amid a number of theories of Shoigu's whereabouts, the most intriguing is the one presented by Moscow Times reporter Jake Cordell. He says that the Defense Minister vanished after a meeting with Putin when he ordered to put his nuclear forces on high alert along the Ukrainian borders on February 27. As for the speculations about Shoigu's health problems, Putin's chief spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has ruled out that possibility. However, he denied giving away any details about the official's whereabouts and justified his absence by saying, "Now is not the time for the media activity of the Minister of Defense".

Lots of Telegram chatter today about the whereabouts of Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu. Not seen in public for 12 days, not seen with Putin since *that* meeting on 27 Feb where he was ordered to put the nukes on high alert. Photo from happier times. pic.twitter.com/MHp7Y7XvmJ — Jake Cordell (@JakeCordell) March 23, 2022

Shoigu was reportedly last seen on March 11 when he awarded the Russian troops for their ongoing attack on Ukraine. Many investigative journalists also dived deep into the matter and found that Moscow's website had claimed Shoigu's presence during a meeting with Putin on March 18 but no pictures were released. What's more, is that the Russian state-owned Channel 1 aired a video of the Defense Minster presenting awards on the same day but used pictures from a week ago, Fox News reported.

Putin's warning to 'traitors'

In his speech last week, Putin gave a bone-chilling warning to Russians cautioning them against betraying their motherland and aligning with the west.

"Any people, and particularly the Russian people, will always be able to tell apart the patriots from the scum and traitors and spit them out like a midge that accidentally flew into their mouths," Putin had said as per Bloomberg.

In a recent development, Russian climate envoy Anatoly Chubais has left Russia after resigning from his position over disagreement against invading Ukraine. Read more.

(Image: AP)