Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Saturday inspected the control post of a unit of the Vostok group of forces in the south Donetsk, Russia's state-affiliated news agency Tass reported citing the top military brass. Shoigu took stock of the operational capability of the Vostok troops. "The Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergey Shoigu, has inspected the advance control post of a unit of the Vostok group of forces in the south Donetsk direction during operations in the course of the special military operation. At the control post, Shoigu heard a report by the commander of the group, Colonel-General Rustam Muradov, and staff officers on the current developments and the actions of the troops," Russia's Defense Ministry was quoted as saying in a statement.

'You are fighting bravely!'

Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Shoigu thanked the Russian forces for the completion of the tasks assigned under Russia's President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine that he ordered on Feb. 24, last year. "These are well-deserved awards. You are fighting bravely! There is still much work to do. I very much hope that you will continue to faithfully serve our country," the defence minister was quoted as saying to the Russian military personnel.

The pro-Russian Vostok Battalion's headquarter is located on the outskirts of Ukraine's contentious Donetsk region in eastern Donbass. The battalion emerged as the leading military force to press battle in eastern regions of Ukraine. Alexander Khodakovsky, the regional head of the elite Alfa special forces unit under former president Viktor Yanukovych, said just months after the war that the Vostok Battalion was more than 500 men strong and carried out assaults to push back the Ukrainian troops from re-capturing territories that Russian forces took control of. It is believed that their main task is to ward off the pro-Kyiv forces away from the Donetsk region. The battalion comprises Russian troops.

A heavy battle is ongoing in Ukraine's Donetsk as Russia's shadowy mercenaries group PMC Wagner declared that the Bakhmut was encircled. Ukrainian military formations continued indiscriminate shelling of populated areas in the Donetsk region, pro-Russian telegram channels declared in the war update. In Khartsyzsk, Ukraine forces launched assaults from the HIMARS MLRS, destroying the Silur steel-wire plant.