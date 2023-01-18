Russia Making Ukraine Recognise 'new Realities' Not A Starting Point For Negotiations: US

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Russia's demand for Ukraine to acknowledge new territorial realities does not provide a foundation for negotiations. Blinken said Russia attempting to depict itself as open to diplomacy and while portraying Ukraine as uncooperative paints an inaccurate picture. The US Secretary of State referred to Vladimir Putin's comment that no discussions can be held until Ukraine recognises new territorial realities and argued that this cannot be a starting point for negotiations, RIA Novosti reported.

Russia says it's willing to engage

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine calling it a "special military operation" to safeguard individuals who have been subjected to alleged mistreatment and extermination by the government in Kiev for eight years. Putin said Russia will "disarm and demilitarise Ukraine" so that individuals who committed alleged war crimes against civilians in Donbass can be held accountable. Putin has officially maintained that it is willing to engage in negotiations concerning Ukraine.

Fears of a spring offensive

However, Putin also stated that Western countries are nudging Ukraine to continue hostilities by providing it with weapons, and training its military on their territory. The Russian leader also said that Russia is ready to negotiate and reach a mutually acceptable outcome with all parties involved, but it is not Russia that is rejecting negotiations, it's the other parties. In the battlefield, there is no sign of the Russia-Ukraine war slowing down.

As per a report from the Economist, Russia's defense minister announced plans to increase the size of their army by 30% over the next three years, bringing the total number of troops to 1.5 million. Additionally, a specific region on the border with Finland called Karelia will be getting its own army corps.

Meanwhile, the Dutch Prime Minister stated that the Netherlands is planning to provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile defense system, similar to what has been done by the United States and Germany. The Patriot systems will help Ukraine protect its critical infrastructure from Russian strikes. The fear is that Russia will launch a second offensive in the spring, which will lead to more bloodshed.