Russia's 'despicable' Attacks In Bucha Evidence Of 'war Crimes', Says UK PM Johnson

After Ukrainian prosecutors said they found around 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces of war crimes. According to Daily Mail, two mass graves were discovered in Bucha which is one of the 30 towns and suburbs ‘liberated’ by Ukrainian forces. Uncovering more atrocities of the Russia-Ukraine war as the conflict entered its 40th day, it has also been reported that bodies of civilians with bullet wounds on the back of their heads and hands were seen on the streets of Bucha, north of Kyiv.

As per the report, survivors of Russia's military aggression have told how summary executions, sexual violence and terror took place in the town in a way that was not seen since Joseph Stalin's Soviet rule in the 1930s. The town was dubbed the ‘New Srebrenica’ in reference to the 1995 slaughter of 8,000 Muslims during the Bosnian War, stated the report. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy and Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko accused Russia of “genocide”.

Condemning the Russian forces’ actions in Bucha, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Putin’s forces are committing ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine by carrying out “despicable attacks against innocent civilians”. UK, France and Germany and even NATO Secretary-General on Sunday called for an international probe to be launched into allegations of ‘war crimes’ against Russia. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas even declared, “It's not a battlefield, it's a crime scene” referencing the gruesome images that emerged from Bucha.

UK PM Johnson said, “Russia’s despicable attacks against innocent civilians in Irpin and Bucha are yet more evidence that Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine.”

“No denial or disinformation from the Kremlin can hide what we all know to be the truth – Putin is desperate, his invasion is failing, and Ukraine’s resolve has never been stronger,” he also said while pledging that he would do “everything in my power to starve Putin’s war machine. We are stepping up our sanctions and military support, as well as bolstering our humanitarian support package to help those in need on the ground.”

The UK has been at the forefront of supporting the @IntlCrimCourt’s investigation into atrocities committed in Ukraine, and @DominicRaab has authorised additional financial support and the deployment of specialist investigators – we will not rest until justice is served. 4/4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2022

'Mothers of men in Russian troops should see this'

Following the emergence of photos showing dead civilian bodies on road in Bucham Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensklyy on Sunday said that mothers of the soldiers in the Russian army should see the images and ponder upon the 'ba*****ds' they have raised. 'Murderers, looters, butchers,' he said while describing the forces.

Image: AP