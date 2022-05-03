Russia's Diplomats Not Invited To Commemorate Victory Over Nazism In Austria On May 8

Amid the escalating war in Eastern Europe, the Austrian government stated that Russian diplomats will not be invited to commemorate the end of World War II and the victory over Nazism on May 8. According to the Russian ambassador to Austria, the Austrian Foreign Ministry has announced that no Russian diplomats will be present at events commemorating Austria's liberation from Nazism and the end of World War II.

"An official note from the Austrian Foreign Ministry has been received with a notification that on May 8, the participation of the official representative of the Russian Federation in the events of the Federal Chancellor's office in memory of the liberation of Austria from National Socialism and the end of World War II in Europe is not provided for," ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said in a statement, as per RIA Novosti news agency. However, the Austrian Foreign Ministry assured the embassy that during the ceremony, tribute will be duly paid to the memory of thousands of fallen Soviet soldiers.

World War II came to an end in Europe on May 8, 1945

It should be noted here that the unconditional surrender of the German Wehrmacht and the official end of World War II in Europe occurred on May 8, 1945. With the defeat of the National Socialist dictatorship, the criminal war of invasion and devastation, as well as the racist and political persecution and murder of millions of people, came to an end. May 8 is also an official memorial of commemoration day in Austria. According to Austria, May 8 is a day of celebration for the end of the Nazi regime in Europe, and it is dedicated to the "memory of the victims of a politics of persecution and annihilation."

Russia killed twice as many civilians as Nazis did during WW-II in Mariupol: Ukraine

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, the Mariupol city council claimed that the Russian forces have so far killed twice as many people as the Nazis did in the two years of occupation of the city during World War II. Furthermore, the invaders have also unlawfully deported Mariupol residents as Hitler's troops, the city council disclosed. "In two years, the Nazis killed 10,000 civilians in Mariupol. And the Russian occupiers have already killed more than 20,000 civilians in just two months. More than 40,000 people have also been forcibly deported," Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko stated on Telegram on April 30.

Image: AP