Russia's Dmitry Rogozin Claims Yuri Gagarin's Statue Near NASA HQ Desecrated By Ukrainians

In a fresh attack on the US, Dmitry Rogozin has claimed that a few Ukrainians tried desecrating Yuri Gagarin's statue in Houston, Texas on Cosmonautics Day. According to Rogozin, who is the Director General of Roscosmos, said that the statue was erected near NASA's first headquarters by "Dialogue of Cultures - One World", an international charitable foundation. Each year, Cosmonautics Day is celebrated on April 12 to commemorate Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and humanity's first spaceflight.

Вчера в День космонавтики представители украинской диаспоры попытались осквернить памятник Юрию Гагарину в Хьюстоне (США, штат Техас).

"Yesterday, on Cosmonautics Day, representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora tried to desecrate the monument to Yuri Gagarin in Houston (USA, Texas)", Rogozin wrote in his tweet. "The monument was erected near the historic building of the first NASA headquarters at the initiative of the international charitable foundation "Dialogue of Cultures - One World" in the year of the fiftieth anniversary of the flight of Yuri Alekseevich Gagarin into space", he added.

In another tweet, he claimed that the debris was later cleared by members of Roscosmos Cosmonaut Corps. These members are currently training in Houston under a program to understand the American segment of the International Space Station, as per Rogozin.

Politics over the first person in space

Keeping Gagarin at the center, Russia has time and again targeted the west for allegedly trying to 'remove his name' from history. Recently, Moscow organised a commemorative rally near the village of Novoselovo in the Vladimir Oblast region to pay tribute to Gagarin and his colleague Vladimir Seregin on their death anniversary on March 27. During his address in the rally, Rogozin accused the US of trying to erase the first person in space from history.

Rogozin's allegation followed the US' controversial move of scrapping Gagarin's name from a Space Foundation fundraiser. The fundraiser had changed its event name from “Yuri’s Night” to “A Celebration of Space: Discover What’s Next” at its Space Symposium conference. A report by USA Today later revealed that the event would have still honoured the Russian cosmonaut. Gagarin had ventured into space on April 12, 1961 to circle the Earth in a flight that lasted 108 minutes. This move, which was to protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, did nothing but irked Russia which responded with the aforementioned accusations.

Image: Twitter/@Rogozin