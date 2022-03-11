Russia's Dmitry Rogozin Targets Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg With Nazi-era Meme

Fuming over Facebook and Twitter's strict stance against Russia for invading Ukraine, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin targeted Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey in his latest attack. Taking to Twitter, the former deputy Prime Minister of Russia shared what seemed like a meeting of Nazi Germany officials. The picture had Facebook's parent company, Meta CEO Zuckerberg, and former Twitter CEO Dorsey's morphed faces with logos of their respective companies on their arms. Google and Amazon's Alexa are also featured in the image. "At a meeting on organizing hatred for the Russian people", Rogozin captioned his post.

На совещании по организации ненависти к русскому народу. pic.twitter.com/DhnGpiomxZ — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 11, 2022

Twitter, Facebook turn sour on Russia

The reason for Rogozin's bitterness towards these social media giants is their latest move. On Thursday, Twitter removed a post by the Russian embassy in London, which dismissed the Mariupol children’s and maternity hospital bombing. According to a report by the Associated Press, the bombing had resulted in the killing of three and injured 17 others. Russia, on the other hand, had said that the facility in Ukraine was no longer operational and that the images of the attack were fake.

A report by The Guardian suggested that the removal of the post by the Russian embassy in London came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said, “It is clear that this is further disinformation. You have seen the pictures of the people who were wounded during that attack, and you have seen what the prime minister said in his tweet yesterday".

Meanwhile, Facebook is in Rogozin's bad books because Russia claims that the platform is being used to spread hate speech against 'Russian invaders' and the company is doing nothing to stop it. "We demand that authorities stop the extremist activities of Meta, take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice. Users of Facebook & Instagram did not give the owners of these platforms the right to determine the criteria of truth and pit nations against each other," the Russian embassy's Twitter statement read.

☝️We demand that 🇺🇸 authorities stop the extremist activities of @Meta, take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice. Users of #Facebook & #Instagram did not give the owners of these platforms the right to determine the criteria of truth and pit nations against each other. https://t.co/1RkrjRmEtA pic.twitter.com/sTacSm4nDt — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 11, 2022

Image: AP