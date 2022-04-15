Russia's Dy PM Claims EU Won't Be Able To Replace Russian Oil & Gas In Next 5-10 Years

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday claimed that the European Union (EU) will not be able to fully replace Russian oil and gas in the next five to 10 years. He also stated that this opinion is echoed by the significant players in the global energy market. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that foreign energy corporations normally do not stop cooperating with Russia voluntarily, and Moscow believes that rationality will prevail in the long run. According to Novak, Europe has very few viable alternatives to Russian energy resources, and the EU's rationality is crucial to the future of European industry and people.

In an article for the magazine Energy Policy, Novak analysed the current situation in the global energy market and claimed that American LNG producers have long sought to capture a large share of the European market, however, the lack of infrastructure required to purchase LNG has prevented them from doing so. Apart from the United States, the EU has looked at Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Algeria as potential energy imports.

"However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) already said that its member countries won't be able to compensate for decreasing Russian energy supplies on the international market", Novak wrote in the article, Sputnik reported.

South America & South Africa could replace Russia in terms of coal supply to EU

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also stated that South America and South Africa may be able to replace Russia in terms of coal supply to the EU, but experts believe it will be difficult for these regions to offer adequate rates owing to large logistical expenses and heightened demand. Novak further outlined that high volatility and an extraordinary surge in energy prices were a quick response to the uncertainty created by unfriendly countries' anti-Russian sanctions. He also claimed that the price of European gas futures hit nearly $4,000 per 1,000 cubic metres, while oil was trading at $140 per barrel and coal was trading at $460 per tonne.

Russia defends decision to switch gas payments to rubles

According to Novak, Russia's decision to switch gas payments to rubles is logical because the country has the right to be fully compensated for its deliveries and can no longer receive payments in other currencies owing to mounting sanctions. It should be mentioned here that the Kremlin stated, last week, that Moscow will redirect coal supplies to alternative markets after the European Union rejected the shipments. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted that the coal shipments will be diverted to different markets as Europe refused to consume it.

Image: AP/Twitter/@russianembassy