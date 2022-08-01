Russia's Envoy Claims EU Failing In Its Role As Mediator Between Serbia And Kosovo: Report

Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, the Russian ambassador to Serbia stated that the European Union (EU) is unable to carry out its role as a mediator in the Kosovo problem responsibly and effectively. The Russian envoy claimed that the EU recently made the decision to support "Pristina's stance."

"The European Union is incapable of fulfilling its mediatory mission responsibly, effectively and in line with the international obligations. This is obvious," Botsan-Kharchenko told Rossiya-24, TASS reported.

The Kosovo-Serbia conflict

Tensions erupted between Kosovo and Serbia over the weekend, heightening concerns about the likelihood of new upheaval in the Balkans at a time when Western nations are focused on the Russia-Ukraine war. The NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, known as KFOR, said in a statement that it is actively watching the situation in Kosovo and is "prepared to intervene if stability is jeopardised."

On the eve of the implementation of a law forcing them to change their licence plates with Kosovo plates, ethnic Serbs in northern towns of Kosovo bordering Serbia blocked highways and clashed with police. The new restrictions were set to take effect on August 1 and would have forced Serbian ID and passport holders to get additional documentation to enter Kosovo, as is presently the case for Kosovars entering Serbia.

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, welcomed Kosovo's decision to postpone the measures until September 1 and demanded that all barriers be removed immediately. According to Kosovo police, no one was harmed during the protests on July 31, despite the fact that gunshots were heard in a number of areas, some of which were fired at police units. Protesters blocked roads leading to two border crossings by parking trucks and other heavy machinery.

The 'aggressive activities' were sponsored and planned: Kosovo

In a statement issued on July 31, Kosovo announced the month-long delay in implementing the new restrictions and criticised "the obstruction of roads in the north of Kosovo and the firing of weapons by armed persons there." According to the statement, the "aggressive activities" were sponsored and planned by officials in Belgrade.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened regional tensions. According to analysts, Russia's nationalist and revisionist worldview has found a willing audience in the region, particularly in Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Washington Post reported.

(Image: AP)