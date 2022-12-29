Alexei Maslov, the former commander in chief of Russia's ground forces and special representative for the military corporation Uralvagonzavod, which specialises in battle tanks, died unexpectedly at a military hospital on Christmas Day at the age of 70, as per a report from Fox news.

The company announced his death and said he was "faithful" to Russia "until his last day". Maslov was born in the Kursk region and graduated from the Kharkiv Guards Higher Tank Command School in 1974, before becoming Russia's chief military representative to NATO in 2008.

There has been no explanation given for the death of Alexei Maslov, who reportedly died in Moscow at the N.N. Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital, over 1,000 miles west of the Uralvagonzavod plant where he worked. It has been suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was supposed to visit the tank manufacturing plant on Christmas Eve but cancelled his plans, but this could not be independently verified. Maslov's death followed the unexpected passing of Alexander Buzakov, the General Director of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Admiralty Shipyards, which produces carriers for Kalibr cruise missiles.

Circumstances around his death are unknown

