Russia's Ex-President Dmitry Medvedev Claims Moscow 'will Set Terms For Peace' In Ukraine

As the brutal war in East Europe continues to escalate beyond 145 days, Russian efforts to devastate Ukrainian territories have increased manifold. As the battle continues at the eastern frontlines, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday claimed that Moscow "will achieve all its goals" in the war against Ukraine. Taking to Telegram, Medvedev also stated that Moscow will draft the terms of the peace deal required for ceasing the war.

"Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace- on our terms," Medvedev wrote in his Telegram post.

Currently, the deputy of Russia's Security Council, Medvedev has become increasingly assertive and critical of the West since the beginning of the war on February 24. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday reached Iran for a convention on the Syrian conflict. He is expected to meet with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ebrahim Raisi, respectively. This comes at a time when the West accused Tehran of delivering drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine, an allegation that Iran has repeatedly denied.

British intel says Russia struggling to sustain effective combat power

In its latest briefing on the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the British Foreign Ministry on Tuesday claimed that ever since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine it has struggled to sustain its combat power, a problem that is turning grave by the day. "While Russia may still make further territorial gains, their operational tempo and rate of advance are likely to be very slow without a significant operational pause for reorganisation and refit," the UK intelligence report said. The ministry further added that Russian planners face a dilemma between deploying reserves to the Donbas or defending against Ukrainian counterattacks in southwestern Kherson because of being "severely undermanned" in the sector.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his usual nightly address also claimed that the Russian forces have faced significant logistical losses due to the armed forces of Ukraine. He added, at least 2021 settlements in Ukraine are still under Russian occupation. "The Armed Forces of our state managed to inflict significant logistical losses on the invaders. It is increasingly difficult for the Russian army to hold positions on the captured territory. Step by step, we advance, disrupt supplies for the occupiers, identify and neutralize collaborators," Zelenskyy noted.

Meanwhile, the invading forces continued shelling cities across Ukraine, with relentless bombings, cluster attacks, and missile strikes in Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Odesa. Ukraine's military in its briefing claimed that Russian trips shifted their campaign to east and south Ukraine after failing to take over Kyiv, severely intensifying long-range strikes on innocent civilians. However, Moscow has repeatedly rebuffed the claims, saying that its troops only attacked military infrastructure.

