Russia's Ex-president Says Polish Missile 'story' Exhibits West Moving Closer To World War

Amid a blame game following an alleged Russian missile attack on Poland, a top Moscow official has now accused the West of plunging the world into another war. According to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the 'story' of the missile strike on Polish territory exhibits that the West is moving closer to another World War. Notably, the Russian Defense Ministry has denied a hand in “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.

Notably, a world war is an international conflict that involves all or most of the world's major powers. Usually, the term has been widely used for two major international conflicts that occurred during the first half of the 20th century-- World War I (1914–1918) and World War II (1939–1945).

"The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia, the West moves closer to world war," Medvedev wrote on Twitter.

The critical remarks from the former Russian President came hours after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people. This claim has been contested by US President Joe Biden who believes "it is unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia". Some of the US officials who were not authorised to comment on the issue claimed that the preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one.

Biden called an emergency meeting of G-7 following Poland attack

Initially, Polish officials claimed that the missile was a Russian-originated weapon. Later, the Polish government said it was investigating and raising its level of military preparedness. “We are acting with calm,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said. “This is a difficult situation," he added.

However, this prompted Biden to call an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven (G-7) and NATO leaders. Notably, NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance between 27 European countries including Poland, two North American countries, and one Eurasian country. According to the NATO rulebook, if a member state comes under attack, it could trigger a collective military response by the alliance.

Image: Twitter/@MedvedevRussia/AP