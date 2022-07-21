Russia's Excuse For Military Assault In Ukraine Is 'propaganda', Says Germany Foreign Min

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday accused Russia of spreading "new propaganda" about the conflict dragging on due to the Western supply of arms, stating that Moscow has been expanding its military objectives in Ukraine. In an interview with DW in Hannover, Baerbock lambasted Moscow stressing that the Russian officials keep changing their argument, and he further said that the fact that West's weapons supply has exacerbated the war is just "new propaganda from the Russian side."

German Minister launches verbal attack on Russian Foreign Min Sergey Lavrov

This came just days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow's military objectives in Ukraine had fared outside the contentious region of eastern Donbass due to West's rampant arms supply. Lavrov argued that Western nations have been waging a proxy war with Russia as its forces advanced into the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. US, EU and UK have been intending to escalate the ongoing conflict, Lavrov asserted, adding that the Western governments have been “keeping Ukraine from any constructive steps." “Our American counterparts, British counterparts, with active support from Germans, the Polish and the Baltic states, they really want to turn this war into a real war and start a confrontation between Russia and European states,” Lavrov alleged.

Lavrov also opposed the Western nation's incessant supply of heavy weaponry including the recent delivery of the US-made M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and M777 howitzers that the Ukrainians have used to target the Russia military's arms depot. Refuting Lavrov's claims, Baerbock told the German broadcaster that Russia is "using every time a different argument this time it is because of the military support, that they are saying this. But they have been attacking Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine before too." She then pledged support for Ukraine, saying Germany would "support Ukraine not only with solidarity, not only by mentioning every day that this is a fundamental breach of international law by Russia, but also with military support, so they can self-defend their country, their territory." Furthermore she appeared to assert to Russian Federation that arms supply to Kyiv is "not a race of who's in which place in a ranking," she said. "This is about common support from the whole international community from NATO member states to support Ukraine."

