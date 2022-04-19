Russia's Finance Min Anton Siluanov To Lead Moscow's Delegation At G20 Meet On April 20

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will be leading Moscow's delegation at the G20 meeting this week. The Russian Finance Ministry in a statement announced the decision regarding Siluanov heading the Russian delegation, TASS reported. The G20 financial meeting is scheduled to be held in Washington on April 20, and Indonesia holds the presidency of the G20 this year.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is expected to attend some of the upcoming meetings of the G20 virtually. Meanwhile, a US Treasury Department official earlier told TASS that Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will skip several sessions of the G20 meeting in Washington scheduled on April 20 if Russian officials attend the event. Yellen will attend the opening session where the leaders will discuss the economy of the world. A senior official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told AP that Yellen will attend the session in the presence of the Russian Minister for a session or two. However, she will not participate in every session. The official stressed that the presence of Russian officials must not stop the work of the US which it needs to do with members of the G20. It will be the first meeting among the G20 economies since Russia initiated a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Biden calls for expelling Russia from G20

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many G20 countries have urged Indonesia to not invite President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit, ABC News reported. However, Indonesia is set to host the G20 in Bali in November 2022 and the authorities of the country have said that they seek to remain impartial and Putin is welcome to attend the G20 summit. Dian Triansyah Djani from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia said that as Indonesia holds the presidency of G20, it is its "duty" to invite all the members of G20 to attend the event. Notably, US President Joe Biden has called for the expulsion of Russia from the G20 and insisted that Ukraine must be invited to the summit. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also called on Indonesia to not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin in the G20 summit and stressed that it would be "a step too far."

(Inputs from AP)

Image: AP