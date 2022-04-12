Russia's Finance Ministry Refutes Rumours Over Its Default On Eurobond Obligations

Russian Finance Ministry on Tuesday refuted claims suggesting that the country's Eurobond obligations are in default, stating that Kremlin has enough funds to pay its debts on time. The Ministry further noted that payments due to some international investors were halted as a result of illegal activities by American banks and the US government, which halted making payments to Russia in foreign currency.

The Ministry also added that Russia, as a responsible borrower, has taken additional efforts to protect the rights of investors by reserving the required amounts in rubles in a Russian depository. It further noted that the volume of the instruments in circulation decreased as a result of the Finance Ministry's early redemption of 72.4% of the Russia-2022 bond issue from the Kremlin's investors for rubles on March 31, 2022, allowing the amount of payment due on them to be reduced from USD 2,045.0 million to USD 564.8 million.

S&P downgraded Russia's foreign currency ratings to "selective default" this month

It further stated that all potential creditor claims arising from the current situation should be forwarded to the authorities of states that have illegally obstructed Russia's ability to meet its financial obligations. S&P Global downgraded Russia's foreign currency ratings to "selective default" earlier this month, citing increased chances that Moscow will not be able or willing to honour its debt obligations to foreign creditors.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry also noted that if Russian bondholders do not receive payments, Russian officials have suggested halting the issuance of permits for payouts on Eurobonds. It also stated that payments on Eurobonds are now paid exclusively by those bondholders whose rights are registered in a foreign accounting system, citing continued infringement of Russian Eurobond holders' rights by the international settlement and clearing system.

Russia had taken all necessary procedures to pay its international creditors

Russian finance minister, Anton Siluanov, meanwhile, stated that if the west attempts to compel the country to default on its sovereign debt as a result of sanctions imposed due to military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin will resort to legal action. He also added that Russia had taken all necessary procedures to pay its international creditors in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the US, UK and EU, according to Izvestia newspaper.