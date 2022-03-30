Russia's FM Holds Fruitful Meet With China's Wang Yi; Says Ties Heading In Right Direction

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in the Chinese city of Tunxi and held a "fruitful" meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday, TASS reported. According to a report by the news agency, the Russian Foreign Minister said that Moscow wanted to develop good relations with Bejing and added that the relations have tremendously deepened since the beginning of this year.

While speaking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Lavrov said, "We are going through a very serious stage in the history of international relations. I am convinced that as a result of this stage, the international situation will become clearer significantly and we will move together with you, together with our other like-minded people, towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order." Further, the Russian diplomat vowed that Moscow will develop relations with China "steadily" and "consistently".

"I am very glad to talk with you, dear friend, especially in this beautiful province. I have already been to many provinces in China, all of them are sincerely admired," the minister added.

🇷🇺🇨🇳 Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi meet in Tunxi, China#RussiaChina 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tMaLlQmn0z — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 30, 2022

According to Lavrov, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping have agreed to ensure good relations amid the evolving situation. As per Lavrov, this was the second such meeting with his Chinese counterpart and added both countries are in regular touch in order to further improve the relations. Meanwhile, reacting to Lavrov's statement, the Chinese Foreign Minister said that the relations between Moscow and Beijing have attained a new height since the beginning of this year.

"Since the beginning of this year, Chinese-Russian relations have withstood new tests of serious changes in the international situation, and have maintained the right direction and a steady development trend," news agency Sputnik quoted Wang Yi as saying.

Russia-China ties

It is pertinent to point out that the meeting with the world leaders at a time when Moscow has been widely criticised or isolated for its unlawful action against Kyiv. It has been facing unprecedented sanctions from the West and several European nations. Hundreds of top companies have shut down their business in Russia in order to penalise Moscow, resulting in heavy losses.

On the other hand, China has emerged as one of the "close" partners since the invasion and has been holding back-to-back meetings with Russia to bolster its ties-- either personally or economically.

China scheduled to host meetings to restore peace in Afghanistan

Nearly seven months after the Taliban ousted the democratically elected government in Afghanistan, China is also scheduled to hold multinational meetings in order to restore peace in the already war-torn country. As per the schedule, a series of meetings are scheduled with the representatives of Afghanistan, the US, Pakistan, China Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will be held starting on Wednesday.

According to China's Foreign Ministry, a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" will be held together among special envoys for Afghanistan from China, the United States and Russia. "China, the US, Russia and Pakistan are all countries with significant influence on the Afghan issue," Chinese ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said of the Troika meeting at a daily briefing on Tuesday.